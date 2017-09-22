Loading
22-Sep-2017

Brazil’s domestic pax up 3% to 7.6m in Aug-2017, intl pax up 14%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.6 million, +2.8% year-on-year;
      • GOL: 2.4 million, -0.6%;
      • TAM: 2.4 million, +1.5%;
      • Azul: 1.7 million, +3.3%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 918,049, +18.1%;
      • Passaredo: 52,080, -22.3%;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 8478, +18.8%;
    • International: 731,619, +14.3%;
      • TAM: 473,844, +6.0%;
      • GOL: 153,856, +2.1%;
      • Azul: 76,482, +85.6%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 27,437, +3250.1%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 80.2%, +1.5ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 83.0%, +0.4ppt;
      • TAM: 81.4%, +2.6ppts;
      • Azul: 79.7%, +1.6ppts;
      • GOL: 78.7%, +0.5ppt;
      • Passaredo: 63.8%, -2.1ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 58.6%, +12.7ppts;
    • International: 84.3%, -1.2ppts;
      • Azul: 88.5%, -1.9ppts;
      • TAM: 85.7%, -1.2ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 75.9%, -1.6ppts;
      • GOL: 74.2%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]

