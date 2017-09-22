Brazil’s domestic pax up 3% to 7.6m in Aug-2017, intl pax up 14%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.6 million, +2.8% year-on-year;
- International: 731,619, +14.3%;
- TAM: 473,844, +6.0%;
- GOL: 153,856, +2.1%;
- Azul: 76,482, +85.6%;
- Avianca Brazil: 27,437, +3250.1%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 80.2%, +1.5ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 83.0%, +0.4ppt;
- TAM: 81.4%, +2.6ppts;
- Azul: 79.7%, +1.6ppts;
- GOL: 78.7%, +0.5ppt;
- Passaredo: 63.8%, -2.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 58.6%, +12.7ppts;
- International: 84.3%, -1.2ppts;
- Azul: 88.5%, -1.9ppts;
- TAM: 85.7%, -1.2ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 75.9%, -1.6ppts;
- GOL: 74.2%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]
- Domestic: 80.2%, +1.5ppts;