Loading
1-Jun-2017 10:24 AM

Brazil domestic pax up 1% to 6.9m in Apr-2017, int’l pax up 18%

Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (31-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 6.9 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
      • GOL: 2.3 million, +0.6%;
      • TAM: 2.2 million, -5.1%;
      • Azul: 1.7 million, +10.9%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 765,935, +6.3%;
      • Passaredo: 49,832, -41.6%;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 8425, +95.4%;
    • International: 637,568, +18.1%;
      • TAM: 423,096, +15.2%;
      • GOL: 150,215, +3.2%;
      • Azul: 61,888, +133.0%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 864, +83.8%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 80.1%, +1.0ppt;
      • Avianca Brazil: 84.4%, +2.3ppts;
      • TAM: 80.1%, -1.8ppts;
      • Azul: 79.8%, +1.1ppts;
      • GOL: 79.2%, +3.1ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 60.0%, +29.8ppts;
      • Passaredo: 59.5%, -9.7ppts;
    • International: 84.9%, +3.6ppts;
      • Azul: 90.6%, +9.5ppts;
      • TAM: 85.4%, +2.7ppt
      • GOL: 78.0%, +3.6ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 65.5%, +25.9ppts. [more - original PR]