1-Jun-2017 10:24 AM
Brazil domestic pax up 1% to 6.9m in Apr-2017, int’l pax up 18%
Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (31-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 6.9 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
- International: 637,568, +18.1%;
- TAM: 423,096, +15.2%;
- GOL: 150,215, +3.2%;
- Azul: 61,888, +133.0%;
- Avianca Brazil: 864, +83.8%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 80.1%, +1.0ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 84.4%, +2.3ppts;
- TAM: 80.1%, -1.8ppts;
- Azul: 79.8%, +1.1ppts;
- GOL: 79.2%, +3.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 60.0%, +29.8ppts;
- Passaredo: 59.5%, -9.7ppts;
- International: 84.9%, +3.6ppts;
- Azul: 90.6%, +9.5ppts;
- TAM: 85.4%, +2.7ppt
- GOL: 78.0%, +3.6ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 65.5%, +25.9ppts. [more - original PR]
