22-Mar-2018 10:17 AM
Brazil ANAC reports lowest average fare since 2011
Brazil ANAC reported (21-Mar-2018) 52% of air tickets sold in Brazil in 2017 were priced below BRL300 (USD91.68). The average fare adjusted for inflation was BRL357.15 (USD109.11), the lowest since 2011. Yield declined 3.1% year-on-year. ANAC stated "it is still not possible to verify the effects on fare price" of ANAC's Resolution 400, which eliminated regulation on baggage allowance. ANAC also noted the average domestic fare in Brazil declined 0.6% year-on-year in 2017. Avianca Brazil's average domestic fare declined 0.3%, Azul Linhas Aereas' by 2.2%, LATAM Airlines Brazil by 7.3% while Gol Linhas Aereas increased by 6.6%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]