26-Mar-2018 10:27 AM
Brazil ANAC reports double digit international pax growth in Feb-2018
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 6.9 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
- International: 791,093, +20.1%;
- LATAM: 468,524, +3.2%;
- GOL: 189,093, +19.4%;
- Azul: 92,875, +103.9%;
- Avianca Brazil: 40,601, +4956.2%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 80.3%, +1.2ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 86.5%, +1.6ppts;
- LATAM: 81.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Azul: 79.2%, +2.0ppts;
- GOL: 78.1%, +1.1ppts;
- Passaredo: 55.3%, -5.0ppts;
- International: 92.9%, -2.0ppts;
- LATAM: 84.7%, -0.7ppt;
- Azul: 82.7%, -7.9ppts;
- GOL: 78.2%, +0.4ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 74.1%, -1.9ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
