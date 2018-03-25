Loading
Brazil ANAC reports double digit international pax growth in Feb-2018

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 6.9 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
      • GOL: 2.2 million, +2.2%;
      • LATAM: 2.2 million, +6.0%;
      • Azul: 1.5 million, -1.4%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 901,403, +16.1%;
      • Passaredo: 35,200, -29.8%;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 9816, +33.9%;
    • International: 791,093, +20.1%;
      • LATAM: 468,524, +3.2%;
      • GOL: 189,093, +19.4%;
      • Azul: 92,875, +103.9%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 40,601, +4956.2%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 80.3%, +1.2ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 86.5%, +1.6ppts;
      • LATAM: 81.3%, +0.6ppt;
      • Azul: 79.2%, +2.0ppts;
      • GOL: 78.1%, +1.1ppts;
      • Passaredo: 55.3%, -5.0ppts;
    • International: 92.9%, -2.0ppts;

