21-Dec-2018 10:00 AM

Brazil ANAC reports domestic pax up 4% in Nov-2018, intl pax up 9%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (20-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 748,006, +9.2%;
      • LATAM: 443,616, +4.7%;
      • GOL: 160,403, +6.0%;
      • Azul: 84,781, +26.3%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 59,206, +37.9%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 83.7%, +1.1ppts;
      • GOL: 83.7%, +1.5ppts;
      • LATAM: 84.1%, +0.9ppt;
      • Azul: 82.5%, +1.6ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 84.9%, -0.4ppt;
      • Passaredo: 67.1%, +9.4ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 66.0%, +0.6ppt;
      • Total Linhas Aereas: 91.7%, +7.1ppts;
    • International: 81.9%, -0.5ppt;

