21-Dec-2018 10:00 AM
Brazil ANAC reports domestic pax up 4% in Nov-2018, intl pax up 9%
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (20-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- GOL: 2.7 million, +4.4%;
- LATAM: 2.5 million, +4.8%;
- Azul: 1.7 million, +5.0%;
- Avianca Brazil: 919,015, stable;
- Passaredo: 36,734, -20.5%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 10,267, +10.8%;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 5519, -1.8%;
- International: 748,006, +9.2%;
- LATAM: 443,616, +4.7%;
- GOL: 160,403, +6.0%;
- Azul: 84,781, +26.3%;
- Avianca Brazil: 59,206, +37.9%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 83.7%, +1.1ppts;
- GOL: 83.7%, +1.5ppts;
- LATAM: 84.1%, +0.9ppt;
- Azul: 82.5%, +1.6ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 84.9%, -0.4ppt;
- Passaredo: 67.1%, +9.4ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 66.0%, +0.6ppt;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 91.7%, +7.1ppts;
- International: 81.9%, -0.5ppt;
- LATAM: 82.3%, -1.2ppts;
- Azul: 87.7%, +0.8ppt;
- GOL: 76.1%, +1.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 79.5%, +1.1ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
