21-Nov-2018 1:51 PM
Brazil ANAC reports domestic pax up 2% in Oct-2018, intl pax up 8%
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (20-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.0 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- GOL: 2.6 million, -0.1%;
- LATAM: 2.5 million, +0.3%;
- Azul: 1.8 million, +8.9%;
- Avianca Brazil: 989,290, +2.0%;
- Passaredo: 41,725, -19.2%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 10,568, +16.6%;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 5702, +1.4%;
- International: 766,026, +8.3%;
- LATAM: 484,366, +11.0%;
- GOL: 133,683, -11.9%;
- Azul: 88,464, +24.5%;
- Avianca Brazil: 59,513, +23.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 81.5%, -1.8ppts;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 91.7%, +3.6ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 83.7%, -3.5ppts;
- LATAM: 82.3%, -3.1ppts;
- Azul: 81.6%, +0.7ppt;
- GOL: 80.0%, -1.5ppts;
- Passaredo: 64.1%, +0.8ppt;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 63.9%, -0.5ppt;
- International: 81.5%, -4.0ppts;
- Azul: 84.9%, -5.6ppts;
- LATAM: 82.7%, -4.5ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 76.9%, -2.3ppts;
- GOL: 71.4%, -2.6ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
