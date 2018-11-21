Become a CAPA Member
21-Nov-2018 1:51 PM

Brazil ANAC reports domestic pax up 2% in Oct-2018, intl pax up 8%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (20-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.0 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
    • International: 766,026, +8.3%;
      • LATAM: 484,366, +11.0%;
      • GOL: 133,683, -11.9%;
      • Azul: 88,464, +24.5%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 59,513, +23.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 81.5%, -1.8ppts;
      • Total Linhas Aereas: 91.7%, +3.6ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 83.7%, -3.5ppts;
      • LATAM: 82.3%, -3.1ppts;
      • Azul: 81.6%, +0.7ppt;
      • GOL: 80.0%, -1.5ppts;
      • Passaredo: 64.1%, +0.8ppt;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 63.9%, -0.5ppt;
    • International: 81.5%, -4.0ppts;

