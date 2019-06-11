Become a CAPA Member
11-Jun-2019 9:26 AM

Brazil ANAC reports a 1.3% fall in average airfares in 1Q2019

Brazil ANAC announced (10-Jun-2019) average airfares declined 1.3% year-on-year in 1Q2019 to BRL371.76 (USD95.67). Other key highlights include:

  • Airfare per km declined 1.9%;
  • Aviation fuel price increased by 10.8%;
  • BRL to USD exhange rate weakened by 16.2%.

Among the main domestic carriers there was a 9.2% increase in Avianca Brazil's average domestic airfare and 3.8% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil. Gol Linhas Aéreas and Azul Linhas Aereas recorded a 3.9% and 1.8% reduction in average airfare, respectively. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

