11-Jun-2019 9:26 AM
Brazil ANAC reports a 1.3% fall in average airfares in 1Q2019
Brazil ANAC announced (10-Jun-2019) average airfares declined 1.3% year-on-year in 1Q2019 to BRL371.76 (USD95.67). Other key highlights include:
- Airfare per km declined 1.9%;
- Aviation fuel price increased by 10.8%;
- BRL to USD exhange rate weakened by 16.2%.
Among the main domestic carriers there was a 9.2% increase in Avianca Brazil's average domestic airfare and 3.8% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil. Gol Linhas Aéreas and Azul Linhas Aereas recorded a 3.9% and 1.8% reduction in average airfare, respectively. [more - original PR - Portuguese]