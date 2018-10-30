Brazil ANAC: New President should focus on deregulation and infrastructure

Brazil ANAC director Ricardo Fenelon, via his personal LinkedIn account, stated (29-Oct-2018) Congressman Jair Bolsonaro was elected by the majority vote to be the next Brazilian President and said, "regarding the aviation sector, the next President and his team should focus on two main areas":

Deregulation and competition: "It is crucial to bring more investments, which depends on changing a 1986 law that limits foreign ownership in airlines to 20%. Furthermore, regarding deregulation, it is important to be aligned with the best international practices. Brazil is in desperate need of legal certainty",

is in desperate need of legal certainty", Infrastructure and concessions: "The concessions program in the country has been very successful and must continue and even be strengthened. Maintaining the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) is also very important, seeing that they have a very well prepared technical team who not only advises and works closely with the President, but also opens and maintains dialogues with private investors, giving them more confidence in government propositions and projects".