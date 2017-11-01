Loading
1-Nov-2017 11:48 AM

Brazil’s domestic pax up 7% to 7.5m in Sep-2017, int’l pax up 16%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (31-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.5 million, +6.6% year-on-year;
      • GOL: 2.5 million, +4.3%;
      • LATAM: 2.4 million, +5.0%;
      • Azul: 1.7 million, +7.0%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 912,511, +21.1%;
      • Passaredo: 47,668, -27.1%;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 8769, +28.1%;
    • International: 707,338, +15.6%;
      • LATAM: 448,252, +4.4%;
      • GOL: 153,874, +8.3%;
      • Azul: 66,856, +68.6%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 38,356, +4407.2%;
  • Load Factor:

