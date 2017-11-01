Brazil’s domestic pax up 7% to 7.5m in Sep-2017, int’l pax up 16%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (31-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.5 million, +6.6% year-on-year;
- International: 707,338, +15.6%;
- LATAM: 448,252, +4.4%;
- GOL: 153,874, +8.3%;
- Azul: 66,856, +68.6%;
- Avianca Brazil: 38,356, +4407.2%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 82.9%, +2.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 85.6%, +1.2ppts;
- LATAM: 84.9%, +3.1ppts;
- Azul: 81.8%, +3.9ppts;
- GOL: 81.0%, +2.7ppts;
- Passaredo: 63.2%, -2.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 59.8%, +10.9ppts;
- International: 85.5%, -1.3ppts;
- Azul: 89.1%, -1.1ppts;
- LATAM: 87.4%, -1.0ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 78.3%, -2.3ppts;
- GOL: 74.3%, stable. [more - original PR - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Portuguese - II]
