Brazil ANAC approves return of Boeing 737 MAX operations
Brazil ANAC approved (25-Nov-2020) the resumption of Boeing 737 MAX operations in Brazil. ANAC withdrew the emergency airworthiness directive that had restricted the operation of MAX in Brazil after agreeing with the US FAA on evaluation for all necessary technical and regulatory elements that were carried out to address the safety issues. ANAC also adopted the FAA directive of airworthiness released on 20-Nov-2020. Gol continues to implement the necessary requirements to safely return the operations of its 737 MAX 8s. Boeing conducted more than 4400 hours of testing, including more than 1350 flights over the past 20 months. Teams of Boeing mechanics and engineers have established appropriate maintenance processes during storage and are already working to support depreservation activities for the aircraft in Brazil. [more - original PR - Portuguese/English] [more - original PR - Boeing]