Brazil ANAC approves rebalancing of four airport concessions to account for pandemic

Brazil ANAC approved (24-Nov-2020) the economic re-equilibrium of contracts for the concessions of Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Brasilia International Airport, Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport. Details include:

Sao Paulo Guarulhos: Recognised re-equilibrium value: BRL854.9 million (USD160.6 million); Forecasted passenger traffic (Mar/Oct-2020): 25.9 million; Real passenger traffic: 8 million.

Brasilia: Recognised re-equilibrium value: BRL184.8 million (USD34.7 million); Forecasted passenger traffic (Mar/Oct-2020): 10.3 million; Real passenger traffic: 3 million;

Salvador: Recognised re-equilibrium value: BRL114.9 million (USD21.6 million); Forecasted passenger traffic (Mar/Oct-2020): 4.6 million; Real passenger traffic: 1.3 million;

Belo Horizonte Confins: Recognised re-equilibrium value: BRL111.1 million (USD20.9 million); Forecasted passenger traffic (Mar/Oct-2020): 6.9 million; Real passenger traffic: 1.7 million.



Re-equilibrium was achieved in different ways depending on the airport, including concession fee deduction and postponing of investment commitments. [more - original PR - Portuguese]