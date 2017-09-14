Loading
Brazil ANAC and CAAC sign new MoU increasing Brazil-China routes flexibility

Brazil ANAC signed (13-Sep-2017) an MoU with CAAC on 13-Sep-2017, seeking to expand the mutual air services agreement by removing limitation of routes between both countries. ANAC president Jose Botelho stated: "Figures show that civil aviation between the two countries have a great potential and can grow even more from now onwards". The previous agreement restricted the number of intermediary points between both countries, to three, the new agreement allows carriers to operate Brazil-China using any intermediary point. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

