Brazil ANAC approves changes intended to increase dynamism in route applications

Brazil ANAC approved (11-Aug-2017) new procedures requesting and approval of air services. The change is under Resolution 440, and was approved by ANAC's board. Resolution 440 is intended to ease the way air operators apply for slots and routes. The new process dictates that service approval will be carried out directly between carrier and airport operators, as well as ATC, without passing through the approval of ANAC. In addition, the resolution establishes that airport operators must publish their capacity and infrastructure availability, facilitating planning for carriers. The resolution will be applied for services effective from 25-Mar-2017. [more - original PR - Portuguese]