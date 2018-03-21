Brazil ANAC: Airfares and yield fall to record lows in 2017

Brazil ANAC reported (21-Mar-2018) average domestic airfares fell 0.6% year-on-year to BRL357.16 (USD111.86) in 2017, marking the lowest level since the collection of fares data by ANAC in 2011. Passenger yield also reached a record low, declining 3.1% to BRL0.308 (USD0.96). Around 53% of air tickets were sold for less than BRL300 (USD93.96) while tickets sold for less than BRL100 (USD31.3) accounted for 6.6% and those above BRL1500 (USD469.79) accounted for 0.7%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]