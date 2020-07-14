Brazil ANAC adjusts Sao Paulo Guarulhos and Campinas airport fee ceilings

Brazil ANAC adjusted (13-Jul-2020) the airport fee ceilings for Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and Campinas Viracopos Airport on 10-Jul-2020 to become effective 30 days after. Boarding and connecting passenger fee, landing and parking fees ceilings increased by 2.4% for Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport and 1.9% for Campinas Airport. Cargo storage and handling fees increased by 2.1% for both airports. The ceiling fees are as follows: