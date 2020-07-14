14-Jul-2020 9:50 AM
Brazil ANAC adjusts Sao Paulo Guarulhos and Campinas airport fee ceilings
Brazil ANAC adjusted (13-Jul-2020) the airport fee ceilings for Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and Campinas Viracopos Airport on 10-Jul-2020 to become effective 30 days after. Boarding and connecting passenger fee, landing and parking fees ceilings increased by 2.4% for Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport and 1.9% for Campinas Airport. Cargo storage and handling fees increased by 2.1% for both airports. The ceiling fees are as follows:
- Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport
- Domestic boarding fee: BRL32.44 (USD6.00);
- International boarding fee: BRL128.45 (USD23.77).
- Campinas Airport
- Domestic boarding fee: BRL30.95 (USD5.73);
- International boarding fee: BRL125.80 (USD23.28). [more - original PR - Portuguese]