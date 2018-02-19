Loading
Brazil airlines domestic pax up 4%, international pax up 15% in Dec-2017

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (16-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers:
      • Domestic: 8.3 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
      • International: 775,946, +14.5%;
        • LATAM: 450,482, -3.4%;
        • GOL: 180,302, +16.3%;
        • Azul: 102,772, +85.7%;
        • Avianca Brazil: 42,390 +4652.2%;
    • Load Factor:
      • Domestic: 83.2%, +1.9ppts;
        • Avianca Brazil: 87.1%, +2.5ppts;
        • LATAM: 84.9%, +1.3ppts;
        • Azul: 81.6%, +2.1ppts;
        • GOL: 81.6%, +2.1ppts;
        • MAP Linhas Aereas: 68.7%, +11.6ppts;
        • Passaredo: 65.9%, -1.5ppts;
      • International: 82.9%, -1.0ppts;
        • Azul: 87.4%, -3.6ppts;
        • LATAM: 83.6%, -0.8ppt;
        • GOL: 77.4%, +3.3ppts;
        • Avianca Brazil: 76.2%, +1.1ppts;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers:
      • Domestic: 90.1 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
        • GOL: 30.4 million, +0.5%;
        • LATAM: 28.1 million, -2.0%;
        • Azul: 20.7 million, +6.5%;
        • Avianca Brazil: 10.6 million, +15.7%;
        • Passaredo: 625,626, -33.2%;
        • MAP Linhas Aereas: 102,523, +16.4%;
      • International: 8.4 million, +11.7%;
        • LATAM: 5.5 million, +6.6%;
        • GOL: 1.9 million, +0.8%;
        • Azul: 794,658, +64.1%;
        • Avianca Brazil: 217,265 +2549.9%;
    • Load Factor:
      • Domestic: 81.5%, +1.5ppts;
        • Avianca Brazil: 85.2%, +1.3ppts;
        • Azul: 80.3%, +1.9ppts;
        • GOL: 80.2%, +0.3ppt;
        • LATAM: 82.5%, +0.3ppt;
        • Passaredo: 62.4%, -6.5ppts;
        • MAP Linhas Aereas: 61.1%, +13.0ppts;
      • International: 84.8%, +1.1ppts;

