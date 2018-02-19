19-Feb-2018 12:54 PM
Brazil airlines domestic pax up 4%, international pax up 15% in Dec-2017
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (16-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.3 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- GOL: 2.9 million, +5.9%;
- LATAM: 2.6 million, +2.7%;
- Azul: 1.8 million, -0.7%;
- Avianca Brazil: 998,508, +17.2%;
- Passaredo: 49,763, -24.4%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 9685, +35.7%;
- International: 775,946, +14.5%;
- LATAM: 450,482, -3.4%;
- GOL: 180,302, +16.3%;
- Azul: 102,772, +85.7%;
- Avianca Brazil: 42,390 +4652.2%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 83.2%, +1.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 87.1%, +2.5ppts;
- LATAM: 84.9%, +1.3ppts;
- Azul: 81.6%, +2.1ppts;
- GOL: 81.6%, +2.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 68.7%, +11.6ppts;
- Passaredo: 65.9%, -1.5ppts;
- International: 82.9%, -1.0ppts;
- Azul: 87.4%, -3.6ppts;
- LATAM: 83.6%, -0.8ppt;
- GOL: 77.4%, +3.3ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 76.2%, +1.1ppts;
- Passengers:
- 2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 90.1 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
- GOL: 30.4 million, +0.5%;
- LATAM: 28.1 million, -2.0%;
- Azul: 20.7 million, +6.5%;
- Avianca Brazil: 10.6 million, +15.7%;
- Passaredo: 625,626, -33.2%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 102,523, +16.4%;
- International: 8.4 million, +11.7%;
- LATAM: 5.5 million, +6.6%;
- GOL: 1.9 million, +0.8%;
- Azul: 794,658, +64.1%;
- Avianca Brazil: 217,265 +2549.9%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 81.5%, +1.5ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 85.2%, +1.3ppts;
- Azul: 80.3%, +1.9ppts;
- GOL: 80.2%, +0.3ppt;
- LATAM: 82.5%, +0.3ppt;
- Passaredo: 62.4%, -6.5ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 61.1%, +13.0ppts;
- International: 84.8%, +1.1ppts;
- Azul: 89.5%, +2.4ppts;
- LATAM: 85.8%, +0.9ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 76.5%, +16.2ppts;
- GOL: 76.1%, +1.5ppts. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Portuguese]
- Passengers: