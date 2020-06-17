Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2020 9:59 AM

Bratislava Airport resumes commercial services with Wizz Air service to Sofia

Bratislava Ivanka Airport announced (16-Jun-2020) Wizz Air operated the airport's first post-lockdown commercial service. The airline commenced three times weekly Bratislava-Sofia service following a three month ban on services. Sofia will remain Bratislava Airport's only regular scheduled destination during Jun-2020. Ryanair will resume services from Bratislava to Bourgas, Thessaloniki and Paphos in Jul-2020. Holiday charter services to Zakynthos, Rhodes and Crete will also resume in Jul-2020. Services to Malta will resume in late Oct-2020. 19 countries have reopened their borders with Slovakia. [more - original PR]

