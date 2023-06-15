BRA presents vision for advanced air mobility hub at Stockholm Bromma Airport

BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines presented (14-Jun-2023) a vision to transform Stockholm Bromma Airport into Europe's first pure advanced air mobility (AAM) hub with only electric aircraft, drones and eVTOL operations after 2038. The carrier envisages the new hub would enable Stockholm to create a 'Smart City', with the possibility of building approximately 23,000 new homes on parts of the current airport area. BRA has produced the following two concepts that describe the future vision:

Braathens Shuttle: A concept to connect the Stockholm region based on eVTOLs for passengers and cargo drones operating between airports and vertiports;

Bromma Park 2038: Urban planning for a new neighbourhood and Smart City combined with Europe's first purely electric airport that includes a new vertiport for drone traffic.

BRA chairman Per G Braathen stated the carrier is looking forward to working with politicians and other stakeholders to deliver the world's first net zero airport as soon as technology allows. [more - original PR - Swedish]