Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport breaks all time yearly pax record in 2021

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported (11-Jan-2022) it handled 1,940,191 passengers in 2021, an increase of 23.3% compared to 2019 and the highest yearly passenger record in the history of the airport. Over 40% of passengers travelling to or from Montana State travelled through the airport in 2021. The airport also handled an all time record of 116,055 aircraft movements in 2021, with general aviation accounting for 63% of aircraft movements, scheduled passenger and cargo airline services accounting for approximately 24%, and business aviation accounting for the remaining 13%. [more - original PR]