Loading
4-Apr-2018 12:26 PM

Boston Logan International Airport reports 10% pax growth in Feb-2018

Boston Logan International Airport reported (03-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.2 million, +11.5%;
    • International: 422,707, +2.6%;
  • Cargo: 25,204 tonnes, +12.5%;
    • Freight: 23,939 tonnes, +11.3%;
    • Mail: 1265 tonnes, +41.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,957, +9.9%;
    • Domestic: 23,315, +11.6%;
    • International: 3664, +3.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More