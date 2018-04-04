4-Apr-2018 12:26 PM
Boston Logan International Airport reports 10% pax growth in Feb-2018
Boston Logan International Airport reported (03-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 2.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +11.5%;
- International: 422,707, +2.6%;
- Cargo: 25,204 tonnes, +12.5%;
- Freight: 23,939 tonnes, +11.3%;
- Mail: 1265 tonnes, +41.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,957, +9.9%;
- Domestic: 23,315, +11.6%;
- International: 3664, +3.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]