12-Apr-2021 3:39 PM
Boston Logan International Airport pax declines 74.6% in Feb-2021
Boston Logan International Airport reported (09-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2021:
- Passengers: 732,848, -74.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 650,749, -72.8%;
- International: 78,567, -83.9%;
- Cargo: 19,523 tonnes, -21.5%;
- Freight: 18,605 tonnes, -22.2%;
- Mail: 918 tonnes, -5.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 11,634, -63.2%;
- Domestic: 9524, -63.5%;
- International: 1150, -69.4%. [more - original PR]