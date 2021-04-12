Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Apr-2021 3:39 PM

Boston Logan International Airport pax declines 74.6% in Feb-2021

Boston Logan International Airport reported (09-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2021:

  • Passengers: 732,848, -74.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 650,749, -72.8%;
    • International: 78,567, -83.9%;
  • Cargo: 19,523 tonnes, -21.5%;
    • Freight: 18,605 tonnes, -22.2%;
    • Mail: 918 tonnes, -5.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 11,634, -63.2%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More