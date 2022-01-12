Boom Supersonic to receive up to USD60m in funding through US Air Force

Boom Supersonic entered (11-Jan-2022) into a three year strategic partnership with the US Air Force, valued at up to USD60 million. The Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract will accelerate research and development on Overture, Boom's planned 65 to 88 seat commercial airliner. STRATFI funding will accelerate critical design and development initiatives on Overture, including wind tunnel testing and propulsion system definition. The US Air Force awarded the contract to Boom through its innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division, which is designed to accelerate commercial technologies. The award represents a substantial increase in the Air Force's financial investment in Boom, following an innovation support contract awarded in Sep-2020. [more - original PR]