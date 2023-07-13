Bonza to suspend five services

Bonza CCO Carly Povey stated (13-Jul-2023) the LCC will implement a range of changes to its schedule from 01-Aug-2023 to minimise cancellations and delays. Bonza will suspend the following routes which have not seen sustainable demand:

Ms Povey said 22 routes will remain in Bonza's network, adding the changes will enable it to build in additional spare capacity within the current fleet of four aircraft. The changes will also enable the LCC to focus on routes performing well, including Sunshine Coast to Albury and Melbourne Avalon, as well as Melbourne Tullamarine to Port Macquarie. Ms Povey said: "We're also working to establish a third base and with that will come new job opportunities and new routes to existing and new destinations", adding: "With that growth will come additional aircraft". Customers booked on impacted routes will receive a full refund or alternate flights. [more - original PR]