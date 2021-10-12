Bonza to launch as Australian LCC in early 2022

Bonza announced (12-Oct-2021) plans to launch as a new LCC in Australia from early 2022, with Boeing 737-8 equipment. Bonza founder and CEO Tim Jordan stated: "Bonza's mission is to encourage more travel by providing more choices and ultra-low fares, particularly into leisure destinations where travel is now often limited to connections via major cities". Mr Jordan said the carrier will "deliver enormous benefits to all Australians, but particularly to regional communities by providing new routes and greater travel opportunities". Bonza is backed by US private investment firm 777 Partners. 777's aviation investments include Flair Airlines and the Southeast Asian based Value Alliance. [more - original PR]