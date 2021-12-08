Become a CAPA Member
8-Dec-2021 12:25 PM

Bonza to grow to eight aircraft in first year of operation

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) the carrier plans to grow Bonza to eight Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its first year of operation, subject to regulatory approvals. Each aircraft can service five to six routes, with one spare aircraft for operational integrity. The carrier plans to operate approximately 40 different routes across the country in its first year of operation. 

