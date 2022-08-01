Become a CAPA Member
1-Aug-2022

Bonza takes delivery of first aircraft

Bonza received (01-Aug-2022) its first aircraft at Sunshine Coast Airport on 01-Aug-2022. The Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to have its interiors completed in Australia, with Bonza CEO Tim Jordan noting: "It seems only right that we bring home our first aircraft to have its final touches put on by Australians locally". Additional aircraft will follow and ultimately support Bonza's growth plans beyond its initial Sunshine Coast and Melbourne bases. The airline is working towards its launch, potentially towards late Sep-2022. [more - original PR]

