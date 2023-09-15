Bonza could service Sydney 'very quickly' if status quo is changed: CEO

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) "There are 20 markets that we can service very quickly, by late 2024, from Sydney if there was political willing to change the status quo". Mr Jordan said: "Those slots could be allocated to a carrier that will utilise them and open up new destinations". He noted: "We can also add low cost fares to markets where there are none and halve the available fares".