15-Sep-2023 9:41 AM

Bonza could service Sydney 'very quickly' if status quo is changed: CEO

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) "There are 20 markets that we can service very quickly, by late 2024, from Sydney if there was political willing to change the status quo". Mr Jordan said: "Those slots could be allocated to a carrier that will utilise them and open up new destinations". He noted: "We can also add low cost fares to markets where there are none and halve the available fares". 

