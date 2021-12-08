Become a CAPA Member
8-Dec-2021 12:43 PM

Bonza CEO: 'We're about new market stimulation'

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) "When you look at what [Tigerair Australia] operated, between 90% to 95% of capacity, it was on the top 20 key trunk markets across the country, they didn't stimulate too many new markets". Mr Jordan added: "We will have an absolute minority interest in a couple of those markets otherwise we're just not going to play there, there are great airlines already doing that, we're about new market stimulation". 

