Bonza CEO: 'The market has been undermanaged historically'

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) "We are operating 20 additional unique routes right now and nine additional routes unique to our Gold Coast base". Mr Jordan said: "The market has been undermanaged historically, which presents a unique opportunity for Bonza". He noted: "Half of the population of Australia do not live in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane and most people don't even appreciate that".