24-Apr-2019 7:51 AM

Bombardier to relocate Q Series regional support team in Johannesburg

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced (23-Apr-2019) plans to relocate its Q Series Africa and Middle East regional support team from Johannesburg Lanseria Airport to Airways Park near Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport. The company will co-locate its team with customer SA Express and the relocation is expected to facilitate faster response times. The regional support team serves a fleet of approximately 170 Dash 8/Q Series aircraft in Africa and the Middle East. Regional support for the CRJ Series will remain at its current location in Johannesburg. [more - original PR]

