Bombardier to expand Singapore Service Centre with 'major investment'

Bombardier announced (26-Feb-2019) plans for a "major investment" to enhance its Asia Pacific MRO and servicing operations, as part of ongoing wider enhancements to its global customer service experience. The company will embark on significant expansion of its Singapore Service Centre. Details include:

Centre will quadruple footprint from 100,000sqft to approximately 430,000sqft by 2020;

Introduction of new customer facilities such as a 37,000sqft paint facility and advanced interior finishing capabilities;

Addition of key support functions such as training, sales and customer support, as well as expanded component, repair and overhaul services;

Addition of a 10000sqft integrated parts depot, as well as heavy structural and composite repair availability;

Additional hangars within the service centre to be fully operational by 2H2020;

Bombardier expects the expanded Singapore Service Centre will be the largest OEM owned business aviation maintenance facility in Asia, with the centre to be supporting an estimated 2000 visits p/a.

The investment follows the 03-Oct-2018 announcement of Bombardier growing its North American MRO with construction of an expanded service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. [more - original PR]