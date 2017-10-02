Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

SpiceJet and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft concluded (29-Sep-2017) a firm purchase agreement for up to 50 Q400 turboprops, making it the largest single order ever for the Q400 turboprop aircraft programme and bringing total Q400 firm orders to over 600 Q400 aircraft. Upon delivery, the airline will become the first in the world to operate a 90 seat turboprop, pending certification by regulatory authorities. The purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. Based on list prices, the order is valued at up to USD1.7 billion. CMD Ajay Singh stated the order will "help us further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly". Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15 new Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78 seat configuration to domestic and international destinations. [more - original PR]