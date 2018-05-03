4-May-2018 9:19 AM
Bombardier signs firm contract with American Airlines for 15 CRJ900s
Bombardier and American Airlines signed (03-May-2018) a firm order for 15 new CRJ900 aircraft, with the purchase agreement also including options for an additional 15 CRJ900s. The firm order is valued at approximately USD719 million based on list prices. American selected PSA Airlines to operate the 15 CRJ900s in dual class configuration with 76 seats, including 12 first class seats. The airline intends to take delivery of the first aircraft with the new interior in 2Q2019. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier also ordered 15 E175s from Embraer, to be operated by Envoy under the American Eagle brand. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]