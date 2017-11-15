Loading
15-Nov-2017 10:03 AM

EgyptAir signs LoI for up to 24 CS300 aircraft

EgyptAir and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft signed (14-Nov-2017) a LoI for 12 CS300 aircraft and purchase rights for another 12. A firm contract would be valued at USD1.1 billion based on the list price and may increase to nearly USD2.2 billion if the purchased rights are exercised. EgyptAir selected Pratt & Whitney PurePower Geared Turbofan engines to power the aircraft. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2018. [more - original PR - Bombardier] [more - original PR - Bombardier - French] [more - original PR - Pratt & Whitney]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More