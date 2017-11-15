EgyptAir signs LoI for up to 24 CS300 aircraft

EgyptAir and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft signed (14-Nov-2017) a LoI for 12 CS300 aircraft and purchase rights for another 12. A firm contract would be valued at USD1.1 billion based on the list price and may increase to nearly USD2.2 billion if the purchased rights are exercised. EgyptAir selected Pratt & Whitney PurePower Geared Turbofan engines to power the aircraft. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2018. [more - original PR - Bombardier] [more - original PR - Bombardier - French] [more - original PR - Pratt & Whitney]
