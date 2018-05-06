Loading
7-May-2018 9:39 AM

Bombardier signs agreement with Air Connection Express, Transportes Aereos consortium for six Q400s

Bombardier signed (05-May-2018) a firm purchase agreement for six new Q400 aircraft with African Aero Trading on behalf of the consortium forming Air Connection Express, Transportes Aereos. The order is valued at approximately USD198 million, based on list prices. The airline will operate the Q400s domestically to connect smaller communities and increase frequencies as a regional feeder airline to TAAG Angola. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More