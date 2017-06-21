Bombardier signs a LoI with SpiceJet for up to 50 Q400s

SpiceJet and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft signed (20-Jun-2017) a LoI for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners. The LoI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. Based on the Q400 turboprop list price, an order could be valued at up to USD1.7 billion. Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer noted: "When finalised, the repeat order will increase the Q400 aircraft fleet in the fast-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region and will launch the high-density 86 passenger model of the Q400 aircraft in India... This is also compelling evidence that the demand for turboprop aircraft is healthy in short to medium haul markets that can't economically support jets that are more expensive to operate". SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay SIngh noted: "SpiceJet operates India's largest regional fleet and is the only organised operator in this space. The acquisition will help us further increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly. Our passengers will be able to fly to more cities and help expand India's already booming aviation market". Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15 Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78 seat configuration to domestic and international destinations. [more - original PR]