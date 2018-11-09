Bombardier sells off Q Series programme and business aircraft training activities

Bombardier announced (08-Nov-2018) the sale of a "number of non-core assets", in line with its strategy of focusing on growth opportunities in its Transportation, Business Aircraft and Aerostructures segments. The company entered into definitive agreements for:

The sale of the Q Series aircraft programme and de Havilland trademark to a wholly owned subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital Corp for approximately USD300 million;

The sale of Business Aircraft's flight and technical training activities to CAE and the monetisation of royalties for approximately USD800 million.

Both transactions are expected to close by 2H2019, following the usual regulatory approvals. Net proceeds from the transactions are expected to be approximately USD900 million after the assumption of certain liabilities, fees, and closing adjustments. [more - original PR]