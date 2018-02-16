16-Feb-2018 1:06 PM
Bombardier reports 'solid' performance in 2017, commercial aircraft losses continue
Bombardier reported (15-Feb-2018) "solid financial and operational performance across the company" in 2017, with revenue of USD16.2 billion meeting guidance and EBIT margins at its Transportation, Business Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services segments all exceeding guidance. Key highlights include:
- Commercial Aircraft:
- Revenue of USD2.4 billion, in line with guidance;
- EBIT loss before special items of USD377 million, which "compared favourably relative to expectations";
- Delivered 73 aircraft, within the overall guidance range;
- Deliveries comprised 30 Q400s, 26 CRJs and 17 C Series aircraft;
- Commercial Aircraft' financial performance for 2017 was "marked by the continued production ramp-up of the C Series aircraft programme". Engine delivery delays from Pratt & Whitney impacted C Series aircraft deliveries, particularly in 4Q2017;
- Bombardier and Airbus made progress on obtaining regulatory approvals for their partnership for the C Series. Bombardier expects to obtain all approvals for the partnership in 2018 and is working with Airbus to close the partnership;
- Bombardier is now conducting site visits and planning for the operation of the US final assembly line in Mobile, and working on other integration streams, consistent with antitrust law;
- On 26-Jan-2018, the US International Trade Commission rejected Boeing's trade case against US imports of the C Series, clearing the path for Bombardier to support Delta Air Lines in 2018;
- Bombardier delivered the first two CS300 aircraft to Korean Air Lines, the programme's Asian launch customer, in the final week of Dec-2017, and supported preparation for commercial service, which began during Jan-2018;
- Commercial Aircraft book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 for 2017;
- Aerostructures and Engineering Services:
- Segment financial performance in 2017 was "in line with our expectations";
- Revenue of USD1.6 billion;
- EBIT margin before special items of 10.0%. Bombardier reported a "significant increase" in 4Q2017 EBIT margin before special items, which "demonstrates the positive evolution of anticipated cost reductions on components manufactured by us for the C Series aircraft, as accounted for under long-term contract accounting";
- In 4Q2017, Aerostructures and Engineering Services was selected by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft. This contract reinforces its long-term strategy to growcapabilities in the nacelles market. [more - original PR]