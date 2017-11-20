Bombardier forecasts Latin America's 60 to 150 seat aircraft fleet will double by 2036

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft released (19-Nov-2017) its 2017-2036 Latin America Market forecast, projecting the regional 60 to 150 seat aircraft fleet will double in size over the next 20 years. Key forecast highlights include:
- Regional traffic growth: 5.1% p/a;
- Intra regional traffic growth: 5.6% p/a.
- 60 to 150 seat market segment: 1050 aircraft, representing 8% of global deliveries;
- Large regional aircraft (60-100 seats): 500 aircraft;
- Small narrowbody (100-150 seats): 550 aircraft. [more - original PR]