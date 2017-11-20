Loading
20-Nov-2017 8:47 AM

Bombardier forecasts Latin America's 60 to 150 seat aircraft fleet will double by 2036

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft released (19-Nov-2017) its 2017-2036 Latin America Market forecast, projecting the regional 60 to 150 seat aircraft fleet will double in size over the next 20 years. Key forecast highlights include:

  • Regional traffic growth: 5.1% p/a;
    • Intra regional traffic growth: 5.6% p/a.
  • 60 to 150 seat market segment: 1050 aircraft, representing 8% of global deliveries;
    • Large regional aircraft (60-100 seats): 500 aircraft;
    • Small narrowbody (100-150 seats): 550 aircraft. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More