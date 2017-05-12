Bombardier notes 1Q2017 highlights for Commercial Aircraft division

Bombardier highlighted (11-May-2017) the following developments at its Commercial Aircraft division in 1Q2017:

C Series aircraft are performing well with 10 in service with SWISS and airBaltic ;

Significantly ramped up C Series production in preparation for an acceleration of deliveries in 2H2017, which will be driven by the London City Airport steep approach certification for the CS100, the anticipated delivery of the first CS300 to SWISS and the entry into revenue generating service of the CS300 with Korean Air;

In 2Q2017, Transport Canada and EASA awarded steep approach certifications for the CS100, allowing the aircraft to operate at challenging airports such as London City.