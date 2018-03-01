Bombardier marketing head outlines manufacturer support for LCCs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft head of marketing Asia Pacific and China Ross McKeand, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) aircraft manufacturers support LCCs by increasing aircraft seat capacity, which he said is key to lowering costs per seat. He said greater aircraft range and reduced turnaround times also help LCCs by supporting increased aircraft utilisation. Mr McKeand said OEMs should focus on start ups and smaller LCCs to assist aircraft financing by working closely with lessors, stating: "Our role is to act as a liaison or catalyst". He said Bombardier is also working to educate regional banks and bring lessors and regional banks in contact with start ups and smaller LCCs.