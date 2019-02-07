Bombardier launches CRJ550 50 seat aircraft programme

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft officially launched (06-Feb-2019) the new CRJ550 regional jet aircraft. The CRJ550 is a new CRJ Series aircraft model, with a new type certificate based on the CRJ700. Bombardier stated it is the first triple-class 50 seat aircraft "designed to meet the expectations of today's passengers". United Airlines will act as the launch customer of this new model. Key features include:

Cockpit commonality with the rest of the CRJ200 through CRJ900 series aircraft;

Interior features a self-serve beverage and snack station;

Aircraft will feature overall legroom per seat than any other 50 seat aircraft flown by any US carrier.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said the aircraft offers a solution in North America to replace more than 700 ageing 50 seat regional aircraft, offering "improved passenger experience with ample onboard storage for carry on bags and more passenger living space". [more - original PR]