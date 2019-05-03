Bombardier forms Bombardier Aviation, consolidates all aerospace assets into single unit

Bombardier announced (02-May-2019) it will consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated 'Bombardier Aviation' business unit, which will be led by David Coleal. The consolidation is intended to simplify and better focus the organisation on the 'Global', 'Challenger', 'Learjet' and 'CRJ' aircraft brands. Bombardier will moves to optimise its global manufacturing footprint, including pursuing the divestiture of its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. Company will focus its aerostructures activities around core capabilities in Montréal, Mexico and its newly acquired Global 7500 wing operations in Texas. [more - original PR]