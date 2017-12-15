Bombardier forecasts USD800-900m EBIT in 2018, with USD350m loss in Commercial Aircraft

Bombardier released (16-Dec-2017) the following 2018 guidance:
- Revenue: USD17.0 billion to USD17.5 billion, USD1 billion above previous guidance;
- EBITDA before special items: USD1.15 billion to USD1.25 billion, improvement of approximately 20% over 2017 guidance;
- EBIT before special items: USD800 million to USD900 million, improvement of approximately 20% over 2017 guidance;
- Free cash flow: Breakeven, ±USD150 million.
- Commercial Aircraft:
- Revenues, ~USD2.7 billion
- EBIT before special items: ~(USD350 million)
- Deliveries:
- C Series: 40;
- CRJ Series and Q400: 35 .
- Aerostructures and Engineering Services:
- Revenues: ~USD2.0 billion;
- EBIT margin before special items: >8.5%. [more - original PR]