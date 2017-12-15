Loading
15-Dec-2017 12:46 PM

Bombardier forecasts USD800-900m EBIT in 2018, with USD350m loss in Commercial Aircraft

Bombardier released (16-Dec-2017) the following 2018 guidance:

  • Revenue: USD17.0 billion to USD17.5 billion, USD1 billion above previous guidance;
  • EBITDA before special items: USD1.15 billion to USD1.25 billion, improvement of approximately 20% over 2017 guidance;
  • EBIT before special items: USD800 million to USD900 million, improvement of approximately 20% over 2017 guidance;
  • Free cash flow: Breakeven, ±USD150 million.
  • Commercial Aircraft:
    • Revenues, ~USD2.7 billion
    • EBIT before special items: ~(USD350 million)
    • Deliveries:
      • C Series: 40;
      • CRJ Series and Q400: 35 .
  • Aerostructures and Engineering Services:
    • Revenues: ~USD2.0 billion;
    • EBIT margin before special items: >8.5%. [more - original PR]

