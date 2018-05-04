Bombardier expects Airbus C Series deal to be closed before end of 2Q2018

Bombardier reported (03-May-2018) "nearly all" regulatory approvals were obtained for its partnership with Airbus for the C Series aircraft programme. Completion of the transaction is currently expected before the end of 2Q2018, ahead of the original timetable. Bombardier stated a recent increase in Bombardier's participation in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP) to 65% means it will own approximately 33% of the entity following the closing of the transaction. Bombardier also reported its 2018 guidance assumes full year consolidated results of the C Series. On closing, Bombardier will no longer consolidate results from the C Series and instead will only pick up its share of the C Series results, accounting for the investment in CSALP using the equity method. [more - original PR]