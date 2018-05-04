Loading
4-May-2018 1:25 PM

Bombardier expects Airbus C Series deal to be closed before end of 2Q2018

Bombardier reported (03-May-2018) "nearly all" regulatory approvals were obtained for its partnership with Airbus for the C Series aircraft programme. Completion of the transaction is currently expected before the end of 2Q2018, ahead of the original timetable. Bombardier stated a recent increase in Bombardier's participation in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP) to 65% means it will own approximately 33% of the entity following the closing of the transaction. Bombardier also reported its 2018 guidance assumes full year consolidated results of the C Series. On closing, Bombardier will no longer consolidate results from the C Series and instead will only pick up its share of the C Series results, accounting for the investment in CSALP using the equity method. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More