Bombardier's 20 year market forecast: Middle East to take delivery of 450 aircraft valued at 820bn

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft released (13-Nov-2017) a 20 year market forecast for the Middle East covering the 60 to 150 seat segment. Highlights include:

Bombardier expects delivery of 450 aircraft within the market segment at a total value of USD820 billion. Deliveries in the Middle East are expected to make up 4% of the forecast 12,550 deliveries worldwide;

The large regional aircraft category (60 to 100 seats) will account for 200 deliveries, while the small single aisle category (100 to 150 seats) account for 250 aircraft. According to Bombardier, this will result in a fleet 3.4 times larger than at present;

The forecast says that although Middle East airlines were profitable in 2016, the trend is downward. Bombardier explained that double digit capacity increases in the last two years to gain market share were achieved at the expense of decreasing yields due to the emergence of LCCs in the region;

US attempts to curb air travel from some Middle East countries has also put pressure on the region's widebody driven business model, resulting in a slowdown of widebody aircraft deliveries.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft VP sales Middle East and Africa stated: "We are well positioned to take advantage of a move to strict capacity management in the region. Our Q400 high-speed turboprop, CRJ700, 900 and 1000 regional jets and new C Series small single-aisle jets can meet any requirement from 60 to 150 seats with unbeatable performance, economics and efficiency. We are the only aircraft manufacturer with that capability and we look forward to working with Middle East airlines as they expand their intra-regional networks". [more - original PR]