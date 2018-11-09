9-Nov-2018 10:50 AM
Bombardier EBIT doubles in 3Q2018, commercial aircraft unit in profit
Bombardier reported (08-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenue: USD3643 million, -5% year-on-year;
- Business aircraft: USD1083 million, +1%;
- Commercial aircraft: USD256 million, -50%;
- Aerostructures and engineering services: USD430 million, +23%;
- EBIT: USD267 million, +101%;
- Commercial aircraft: USD4 million, compared to a loss of USD75 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD149 million, compared to a loss of USD100 million in p-c-p;
- Research and development: USD50 million, -6%;
- Total assets: USD24,269 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD2318 million;
- Total liabilities: USD28,023 million. [more - original PR]