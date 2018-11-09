Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Nov-2018 10:50 AM

Bombardier EBIT doubles in 3Q2018, commercial aircraft unit in profit

Bombardier reported (08-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenue: USD3643 million, -5% year-on-year;
    • Business aircraft: USD1083 million, +1%;
    • Commercial aircraft: USD256 million, -50%;
    • Aerostructures and engineering services: USD430 million, +23%;
  • EBIT: USD267 million, +101%;
    • Commercial aircraft: USD4 million, compared to a loss of USD75 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit: USD149 million, compared to a loss of USD100 million in p-c-p;
  • Research and development: USD50 million, -6%;
  • Total assets: USD24,269 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD2318 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD28,023 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More