Bombardier EBIT almost doubles in 1Q2017

Bombardier reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: USD3576 million, -8.6% year-on-year; Commercial aircraft: USD540 million, -12.3%; Aerostructures and engineering services: USD388 million, -17.1%;

EBIT (loss): USD105 million, +88%; Commercial aircraft: (USD56 million), compared to a loss of USD66 million in p-c-p; Aerostructures and engineering services: USD29 million, +93.3%;

Net profit (loss): (USD31 million), compared to a loss of USD138 million in p-c-p;

Total assets: USD23,112 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD2887 million;

Total liabilities: USD26,667 million. [more - original PR]