12-May-2017 10:09 AM
Bombardier EBIT almost doubles in 1Q2017
Bombardier reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: USD3576 million, -8.6% year-on-year;
- Commercial aircraft: USD540 million, -12.3%;
- Aerostructures and engineering services: USD388 million, -17.1%;
- EBIT (loss): USD105 million, +88%;
- Commercial aircraft: (USD56 million), compared to a loss of USD66 million in p-c-p;
- Aerostructures and engineering services: USD29 million, +93.3%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD31 million), compared to a loss of USD138 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD23,112 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD2887 million;
- Total liabilities: USD26,667 million. [more - original PR]