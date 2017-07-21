21-Jul-2017 9:25 AM
Philippine Airlines receives first dual class, 86 seat Q400
Philippine Airlines received (20-Jul-2017) the first dual class, 86 seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft in Toronto. The aircraft's seats feature a 33in pitch in premium economy and 29in pitch in economy class. The aircraft is scheduled to enter service in two weeks. Philippine Airlines ordered five Q400s with seven purchase rights in Dec-2016 and exercised the purchase rights in Jun-2017. The new aircraft (RP-C5901; serial number 4561) will be operated by PAL Express on lease from Philippine Airlines, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French]