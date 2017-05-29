Bombardier delivers first CS300 to SWISS

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft delivered (26-May-2017) SWISS' first CS300 aircraft. The aircraft is due to enter commercial service from 01-Jun-2017, operating from Geneva to London Heathrow. SWISS will become the first airline to operate both C Series variants. The CS300 features an additional 20 seats compared to the CS100. SWISS has already taken delivery of eight CS100s and will take delivery of a total of 30 CS100 and CS300 aircraft. The carrier plans to shift its entire Geneva operation to C Series aircraft. [more - original PR]